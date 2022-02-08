Do you believe in free speech? Are you distrustful of the official narratives being put forth by the Biden regime regarding any number of issues? Does our government’s actions make you less than content? Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or that the Covid agenda is false? If so, you’re the greatest threat to the United States of America, according to a bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security.

Conservative show host Steve Bannon was not happy about it. In a video he posted to Gettr, he said:

“This is a threat assessment of the single biggest threat to the United States of America coming from Mayorkas’s DHS. And this is the guy that was called a pathological liar yesterday, on I think a Fox streaming service with victims of illegal alien crime, called a pathological liar and blown up when he went down to the border.”

“This threat assessment is that this is all about domestic terrorism ‘of people that are sewing discontent, misinformation, and misleading narratives regarding government institutions.’ This is the single most shocking thing I’ve ever seen in regards to an authoritarian state, and we’re not going to stand for it.”

Bannon went on to say that he will continue to fight to prove voter fraud in the 2020 election on both the legislative and judicial levels. And he’s not alone. Patriots have been sounding off on social media all day.

DHS is going after Free Speech. How long before they start arresting people who speak-out about our corrupt election?

Anybody who does not parrot their narrative will be called a domestic terrorist.

Our Government is full-on authoritarian right now. https://t.co/6JuaNrXtbG — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) February 8, 2022

Steve Kirsch just got deplatformed from Twitter. Thought I would share this comprehensive list…. DHS: Here is a list of top COVID misinformation spreaders you should investigate ASAP https://t.co/O9qqYrjmmb — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) February 8, 2022

DHS Terrorism Bulletin Warns of Terror Threat From People “Spreading False Narratives” That Undermine Trust in Governmenthttps://t.co/N7vIMeEAG7 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) February 8, 2022

🚨 RED ALERT: This was posted by DHS on Monday, February 7, 2022. You are now officially a "terrorism threat" if you share "misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions." You’re all Terrorist: https://t.co/L4xBTEjTzL pic.twitter.com/nawuxW8C6I — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) February 8, 2022

What makes this all so frustrating is that the bulletin conflates those who challenge the official narrative with those who make actual terrorist threats to the United States. This is unadulterated gaslighting by a Department of the United States government. Even mentioning that fact puts people who share this story at risk, according to the bulletin’s own guidance.

Bannon is right. We must not stand for this. It is arguably the most outrageous classification made by the Biden DHS, which is saying a lot considering these are the same people who think concerned parents are domestic terrorists as well.

