A new report from Verity Vote provides massive evidence of law violations in Maricopa County’s 2020 election.

740,000 ballots were accepted and counted without the proper chain of custody documentation in violation of Arizona Law.

Maricopa County failed to record the number of ballots on 1,514 out of 1,895 unique chain of custody documents and failed to record signatures on 48 of these documents. There is no way of knowing how many ballots these invalid documents accounted for or inserted into the system.

The Arizona Senate’s full forensic audit report has been delivered to the Arizona Attorney General, and we are awaiting the results of his criminal investigation.

