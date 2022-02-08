A new report from Verity Vote provides massive evidence of law violations in Maricopa County’s 2020 election.
740,000 ballots were accepted and counted without the proper chain of custody documentation in violation of Arizona Law.
Maricopa County failed to record the number of ballots on 1,514 out of 1,895 unique chain of custody documents and failed to record signatures on 48 of these documents. There is no way of knowing how many ballots these invalid documents accounted for or inserted into the system.
The Arizona Senate’s full forensic audit report has been delivered to the Arizona Attorney General, and we are awaiting the results of his criminal investigation.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, auditors have been chosen to analyze the routers and Splunk logs used in the 2020 election, and they are working to answer the Senate’s questions. HUGE – AZ AUDIT: Special Master Names Computer Experts To Examine Maricopa County Routers And Splunk Logs – Questions from the Arizona State Senate to Special Master John Shadegg Released The “Maricopa County Chain of Custody […]
