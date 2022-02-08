Kamdin Hernandez leaves Garden Grove Elementary after being kicked out for not wearing a mask in class, August 13, 2021. CREDIT: Tim Hernandez/Instagram As we reported exclusively last week , 9-year-old Kamdin Hernandez was left outside alone by school administrators then labeled a “clear and present danger” by his principal because he cannot wear a mask at school due to his ADHD and anxiety issues, and has now been excluded from in-person school – at the same time the school is considering him truant – and has been subjected to additional abusive and retaliatory actions since January 7, 2022. Kamdin had been left outside alone by his teacher during the first week of school for not wearing a mask, showing that his struggle with wearing the mask at school didn’t just appear after Christmas break as Assistant Superintendent Hani Youssef alleged in a letter to Tim Hernandez, Kamdin’s father. The conflict between Hernandez and Youssef didn’t start then, either. In this piece and in the next article in the series we’ll go through those events in detail, but the bottom line is that this is a child whose needs weren’t being met by the school, and when his father attempted […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

