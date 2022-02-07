Tucker Carlson recently reported an interesting theory that claims the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s real father is former Communist leader of Cuba Fidel Castro. Tucker’s theory is not new but has been floating around the web for some time now but Carlson has decided to introduce the theory to his millions of viewers.
Tucker made the comments during a segment where Carlson was giving his Fox News colleague Jeanine Pirro and Lawerence Jones a quiz. The question Tucker asked Pirro and Jones was which dictator is Justin Trudeau’s real father.
Jones incorrectly answered Carlson’s question by saying Moammar Gadhafi was Trudeau father. After Jones answered the question incorrectly, Tucker Carlson played a clip of Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, saying Fidel Castro is a “charmer” and another voice clip of her saying “You know why Fidel’s in power”.
According to the Washington Examiner Carlson would go on to say: “Did Margaret Trudeau bear the love child of Fidel Castro, and does he now run Canada? And of course, the answer is, ‘For sure,’” Carlson said. Tucker Carlson: “Did Margaret Trudeau bear the love child of Fidel Castro, and does he now run Canada? And of course, the answer is for sure.” pic.twitter.com/H87v4y989e […]
