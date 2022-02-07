Pro-life photographer Angela Forker’s “After the Abortion” photography series has been sharing stories of abortion regret for years. It features both women and men who either freely chose or were pressured into abortion, and how abortion has not just ended the lives of their children, but also negatively impacted their own lives and mental health.

On January 18, in honor of Sanctity of Human Life Week, Forker asked her followers to share their stories of choosing life in difficult situations, and they did not disappoint. Choosing life after rape

Women who have become pregnant due to sexual assault are often pressured to abort rather than parent their children or place their children for adoption. Women who have had abortions after rape have expressed deep regret. One woman shared with Forker how she chose life for her baby conceived in rape, while another woman shared that she herself was conceived in rape. Pro-life despite pressure to abort

More than 60% of women who have undergone abortions have said they did so under pressure. These women stood up to that pressure and welcomed their babies instead. Choosing life after a previous abortion

A 2014 study found that 45% of women who abort […]