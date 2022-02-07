Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, has now declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital over the Freedom Convoy trucker protest that has been occupying the city. Watson declared the protest a “serious danger and threat” in a formal statement. Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa declares a formal state of emergency pic.twitter.com/eKQq7NHlS0 — David Cochrane (@DavidWCochrane) February 6, 2022 “Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” the city said in a statement. The statement went on to explain that the emergency declaration offers the city greater flexibility “to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.” This is apparently what they’re afraid of. Stop the madness in Ottawa – these truckers are out of control! pic.twitter.com/IbapTvfb4a — Truckistan Amb. Poso � (@JackPosobiec) February 6, 2022 Freedom Convoy supporters dance to “We Are Family” at Parliament Hill. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/ga4lo2CDew — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2022 […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker