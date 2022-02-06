America is in a terrible position. Lying corrupt Obama holdovers are running the country based on a stolen election with millions of invalid ballots. They get away with what they can because it seems that only a few Republicans are pushing back. The Democrats expect to win the 2022 midterms. You see this in everything they do. We were warned. If they got away with stealing the 2020 Election they weren’t going to stop, they never will. On top of this, as they perfect their cheating ways with elections, they contaminated the census by not allowing for the census to record only those in the country legally, and now they use these fraudulent results to determine the number of congressional seats in each state. Their plan was to use lawfare to steal more seats across the country in redistricting efforts while Republicans cower or pretend they don’t see what’s going on. Populist Press reports on an article at the Republic Brief that explains what’s really going on. In the past year, the former Attorney General of former U.S. President Barack Obama, Eric Holder, has developed a gerrymandering strategy in which he aggressively gerrymanders state legislative districts and state congressional districts […]

