Political prisoner Jake Lang is serving time in Washington DC for his actions on Jan. 6. He has been imprisoned with no rights for over a year now. Islamic terrorists who murdered Americans have more rights than Jake Lang. The DC elites and corrupt fake news media agree with this. Jake Lang was trampled when Capitol Police pushed Trump supporters down the stairs outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Jake was buried under several people when the Capitol police started pushing protesters down the stairs. He was next to Rosanne Boyland who was killed by police when they continued to push Trump protesters on top of them. Jake saw Rosanne die. He saw it in her eyes. He saw Philip Anderson’s limp body. And he decided to take action. TRENDING: “We Failed” – Danish Newspaper Admits Failure and Apologizes for Not Questioning the Government’s COVID-19 Narrative (VIDEO) Jake, who is a former wrestler, was able to crawl away and save himself and then he saved Philip Anderson who he pulled to safety. His rescue of Philip Anderson was caught on video. The entire time he was pulling Philip to safety the police continued to beat protesters with sticks and […]

