It’s been nearly two years of Covid mania and Bill Maher has finally had enough. The HBO “Real Time” host has said for weeks that he is “over” the Covid craze, but this weekend he took time out in his show to expose the numerous lies Americans have been told about the pandemic. Watch: “It’s time to do what a growing list of countries have done and announce we’re going back to something more like normal beginning with recognizing that what we’re doing to kids is unnecessary and horrible — and I don’t even like kids,” he said. “But make kids who have a COVID survivability rate of 99.98% [it’s closer to 100% for healthy kids] mask up like bandits?” he said. “Unfortunately, the thing that’s getting stolen is their education, their sanity, and their social skills.” “A study this week from a professor at John’s Hopkins concluded that the lockdowns we all suffered through had little impact in reducing COVID deaths,” he pointed out. “Okay,” he said. “That’s kind of a big one to get wrong.” Maher is referencing a major Johns Hopkins study that delivered a massive blow to the mainstream media and Biden administration narratives on “lockdowns.”There has been a “full-on […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

