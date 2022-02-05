Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account released a shocking statistic based on a comprehensive CDC study. Now, before you instantly dismiss it all since CDC studies are about as trustworthy as convenience store sushi, keep in mind that they released their dataset. That’s important, as you’ll soon understand.

First, the fearmongering. Biden Tweeted the following, and believe it or not it’s technically accurate:

Here’s the deal: Unvaccinated individuals are 97 times more likely to die compared to those who are boosted. Protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated and boosted today.

Okay, so the second part isn’t accurate at all. But the first part is, by the numbers, accurate. An unvaccinated person really is 97 times more likely to die from Omicron compared to a boosted person.

But there’s a problem. The statistic is based on percentages from a very large sampling with an extremely low occurrence of death. The death rate for unvaxxed Americans is 0.00587% versus the death rate for boosted, which is 0.00033%. To put that into perspective, that means that out of 100,000 unvaxxed Americans compared to 100,000 boosted Americans, there will be around five additional deaths.

Five. Out of 100,000.

There’s another misleading aspect to this. Patients with terminal illnesses are not offered vaccines or boosters. If someone is going to die in a matter of weeks or even days from a cause other than Covid and they have Covid in their system when they die, they are counted as a Covid death. This may only account for a small percentage of increased unvaccinated death numbers, but we’re already dealing with a very low number.

Biden and the powers-that-be are so desperate to scare people into getting vaxxed, boosted, double-boosted, rejabbed with the upcoming Omicron injections, and reliant on a regimen of daily Covid pills that they need people to be terrified of a disease that is quickly becoming an afterthought. According to the dataset the CDC released, 99.994% of the unvaxxed have either recovered from Omicron or never got sick in the first place. It’s insane that the vaxx-nannies are trying so hard to “protect” us considering the numbers.

But we all know they’re not really trying to protect us. Some think they’re trying to protect themselves despite the science demonstrating unvaxxed, vaxxed, and boosted are all just as capable of acquiring and spreading the coronavirus. Most are just trying to justify their own decision.

Here’s the raw data, for those interested in not just trusting the duplicitous occupant of the Oval Office:

The so-called President of the United States is depending on the ignorance of the American people, most of whom will not look as the dataset from which he's working. https://t.co/qSIJEbQwO3 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 6, 2022

Leave it to the Biden regime to torture the numbers until they make them say what they want them to say. Sadly, most Americans won’t dig deep enough to see what the numbers are really telling us, which is that Omicron isn’t scary at all.

