Multiple leading medical doctors have spoken out against what they view as ineffective and dangerous COVID19 protocols being foisted on America by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the NIH, arguing that countless Americans have died unnecessarily as a result. Speaking on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman in recent days, these doctors also exposed the pressure doctors are being subjected to in an effort to enforce compliance with the federal “recommendations.” These protocols include the use of the dangerous and very expensive drug Remdesivir, associated with organ failure, while blocking effective treatments such as Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Vitamin D. On the December 4th episode, Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), argued that many of these catastrophic policies were not stupid or innocent mistakes and that there must be accountability. Dr. Marik, who sued his own hospital for the right to use effective protocols, has been working with lawmakers at the federal and state level to deal with the crisis. He also blasted the COVID mandates. Watch the interview below: Also speaking out on the issue of COVID treatment was Dr. Mollie James with James Clinic, who joined The Sentinel Report from Iowa on February 3 and offered […]

Read the whole story at libertysentinel.org

