It’s official. GoFundMe, the company that claims to help people by allowing them a way for donations to be made to them by others, has moved against the truckers and others participating in the vaccine mandate protests in Canada. The company announced that they will be taking the $9+ million donated by appreciative supporters and distribute the money to “approved charities” instead. Judging by their donations throughout their history, it is certain that the money will go to “woke” charities that most donors to the truckers’ convoy would never agree to support. According to their website : To ensure GoFundMe remains a trusted platform, we work with local authorities to ensure we have a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground. Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform. Organizers provided a clear distribution plan for the initial $1M that was released earlier this week and confirmed funds would be used only for participants who traveled to Ottawa to participate in a […]

