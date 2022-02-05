Dwayne Johnson is quickly learning that it’s best for him to stick to entertainment and stop getting into politics and culture. It’s just not his cup of tea.

First, he supported Joe Rogan. Then, after a video was compiled of Rogan taken out-of-context while using the “N-word,” Johnson denounced him. According to Breitbart:

Joe Biden-backing Hollywood star and Black Lives Matter supporter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to criticism of his support for podcaster Joe Rogan, stating “I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments,” adding that this has been a “learning moment” for him.

“Thank you so much for this. I hear you as well as everyone here 100%,” Johnson said to one critic. “I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.”

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

But then he made his biggest blunder. He started deleting old Tweets. This is a big no-no in the woke world of virtue signaling. Everyone knows that if you’re going to condemn someone for bigotry, it’s best to delete examples of bigotry from one’s own timeline first. The Rock didn’t do that. Twitter pounced.

The Rock spoke out against Joe Rogan but is too dumb to delete his old bigoted tweets first. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) February 5, 2022

Wow, @TheRock, you can’t just try to quietly delete transphobic attacks without giving a groveling apology and expect to ever work in Hollywood again. Do @UnderArmour, @Ford, @Apple, @Netflix and the rest of his sponsors/partners agree with this hateful rhetoric? pic.twitter.com/tkS0jpv5gw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2022

Here is The Rock calling John Cena a ‘bloated transv*stite Wonder Woman’ Please DO NOT RT this clip as the regime is trying to cancel Joe Rogan today pic.twitter.com/BJsD3ceOLs — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2022

lol “@TheRock” is deleting dodgy tweets. He wanted to judge others and now he’s going to see how far that gets him. A lot of really bad stuff about him has been sent my way. And I’m not only person receiving information. Sleep well, DJ. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 5, 2022

It isn’t over yet. Old videos of The Rock being racist started spreading across Twitter as well.

Our Agency Asia Magazine editorial team just witnessed you imitating and racially insulting Chinese people in the most demeaning way. You are not only disingenuous, but you are demonstrably a bigot. Please comment! @TheRock #china #asianhate #racism #JoeRogan https://t.co/Vsu2rMCFFm — Agency Asia Magazine (@agencyasia) February 5, 2022

Kids, the lesson here is this: If you’re going to denounce someone for something you’ve done yourself, it’s best to hide the evidence. Even better, just don’t get into it in the first place. If you’re an entertainer, entertain. Leave the brainy stuff for others.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker