It’s one of those stories that you have to see to believe. A student protest against face mask mandates in California has turned into a back-and-forth battle between righteous discontent and the proprietors of tyranny representing the public school system.

Students in the Oakdale Joint Unified School District began protesting this week with more students joining every subsequent day. At first, the few students who were protesting were sent outside, but the protest numbers have swelled to over 200 students. With temperatures as low as 43 degrees, the Superintendent was chastised by parents.

“That was a mistake. That was a miscalculation on my part, and I took responsibility for that,” Superintendent Dave Kline said. “I apologize to both parents that that took place. That is not how we want to treat our students. We still want to be respectful.”

The next day, students were put in a large gymnasium. The doors were locked and barricaded with folding tables and the temperature was turned down to its lowest setting. Law enforcement was called in to do a welfare check. They had the tables removed and the heat in the room turned on.

After later “escaping” the freezing gym, the kids marched to the district headquarters in protest. pic.twitter.com/Mz95ySlOTR — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 4, 2022

Today, an organization called Let Them Breath reported that the students were not allowed on campus:

The students are done. Let Them Breathe! We are legally supporting these Oakdale students who were first segregated in the gym and now are not being allowed to access their campus to get an education. We have already sent a demand letter to Oakdale and are following up today. pic.twitter.com/lQquJQdYCj — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

Public school districts in California claim they are facing a conundrum due to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s face mask mandate. They claim they would risk losing funding if they disobey the order. This is disingenuous as they know if they were to oppose the face mask mandate, the state would never allow the horrible optics of defunding them.

It should be the school districts who are leading the protests on behalf of the students, not bowing to an oppressive and hypocritical government. Newsom has repeatedly disobeyed his own orders and mandates, demonstrating that he sets rules for others but not himself.

Any school who hides behind the Governor is either lying or ignorant. The reality is they fully deny the science surrounding Covid-19, which poses such an infinitesimal risk to school-aged students that it’s almost statistically insignificant. Most public school administrators adore the slave masks, vaccines, and authoritarian powers they’ve acquired through Pandemic Panic Theater.

School administrators such as those at Oakdale Joint Unified School District are not taking actions on behalf of the students because they don’t actually care about them. If they did, they would fight on their behalf, not lock them in gyms.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn