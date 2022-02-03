GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois continue to come under fire from members of their party a year after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump who was on his way out of the White House at the time. According to the Washington Post, via the Daily Mail , the Republican National Committee, which is meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Wednesday through Friday, will consider a proposal to formally expel the two lawmakers from the House GOP Conference for attempting to “destroy President Trump. The push, which is being led by former Trump adviser David Bossie, comes at the RNC’s annual meeting. Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked Jan. 6 Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, which both GOP lawmakers have blamed on Trump. New: Trump ally and RNC member David Bossie is pushing the Republican Party to formally rebuke and evict Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger at the party’s annual meeting this week. He has submitted a resolution that could lead to an interesting vote/showdown. https://t.co/G3PYdcayx1 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 31, 2022 The Daily Mail adds: His co-sponsor is Wyoming state RNC […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker