‘Masked Singer’ judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly stormed off set after Rudy Giuliani was revealed as one of the contestants. The show brings on celebrities in elaborate costumes and masks to perform in a singing competition. The contestant is only revealed after being voted off or winning the entire thing. According to a report from Deadline , Giuliani was unmasked during an episode taping last week for the new season. “Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump,” the report says. TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Files Official Complaint Against T-Mobile with Missouri Attorney General – Requests Investigation of Mobile Carrier for Blocking and Erasing Text Messages with GP Articles and Links Deadline did not reveal what episode Giuliani was eliminated in or what his costume was — to avoid spoilers. “We aren’t revealing which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was — his exit episode won’t air until next month — so you can still […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

