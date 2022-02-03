Dr. Kirk Milhoan | Courtesy of Kirk Milhoan A Hawaiian pastor whose medical license is now under review after having a critical discussion about COVID-19 vaccines and other therapeutic options on a local podcast has raised concerns about medical totalitarianism.
In an interview with The Christian Post, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist who also pastors at Calvary Chapel-South Maui, explained that when his name came up during a widely-listened to Joe Rogan podcast with Dr. Robert Malone — a co-inventor of mRNA vaccine technology and virologist who has been critical of compulsory vaccine mandates for children and people with natural immunity — he mentioned that Milhoan had been employed by the hospital but was discharged, presumably for publicly sharing his expert opinions.
While Malone was correct in saying that Milhoan had been targeted, what actually happened, he explained, is that state authorities put his medical license under review.
CP reached out to both the Hawaii Medical Board and the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to inquire about the status of Milhoan’s license review. DCCA replied in an email that it does not advise or comment on matters and investigations that are pending.
