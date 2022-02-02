Right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin is fighting back against Airbnb after they banned her and her family from using their services and believes their actions could be in violation of civil rights law.
“I’ve received feedback from astute lawyers who note that public accommodation businesses in California, where Airbnb is based, are subject to the Unruh Civil Rights Act–which forbids the very kind of anti-free-speech, anti-free-association, and anti-equal housing discrimination Airbnb has visited upon me and my family. Much more is at stake, of course, and there are other sound legal grounds for seeking relief,” Malkin wrote . Malkin has made a crowdfunding account, fundly.com/michellefightsairbnb , where she has already raised over $8,000 in her fight against the tech firm’s hostile and discriminatory business practices.
“I’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for other patriots and heroes over the past thirty years. Now, I’m asking readers and viewers for help to fight my own battle – which, of course, is yours as well,” she wrote. Big League Politics has reported on other times that Airbnb has targeted right-wing dissidents in an attempt to enforce thought control:
“ Lodging website Airbnb is permanently deleting the accounts of users they believe may be travelling to […]
