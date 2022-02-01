One of the lesser discussed BIG PICTURE stories being missed within the people’s revolt against totalitarian government under the guise of this pandemic, is the abject void of pragmatic conservative leadership in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. As the working class Canadians rally behind their blue collar truck drivers, the invisibility of strong, opposing voices to the leftist government they are challenging is brutally obvious. It is almost painful to watch this play out. Where are the men of courage? And, that question has nothing to do with gender. I generally try to stay out of the issue of questioning representative government in other nations; however, when you see the people of Canada crying for freedom, trying desperately to take back their individual liberty, there comes a time when all the free people of the world have no more tongue to bite. The voice of Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre is what many people point toward when identifying a “ conservative ‘ within the parliamentary system of Canada. Forgive my criticisms, but if this is the strongest representative voice of middle Canada, this too is pathetic. WATCH: What the hell kind of high school nonsense is this? A debate about tone, sensibilities, […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

