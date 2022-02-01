<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our military service members deserve our utmost respect, as they’ve literally sacrificed everything to defend America, the Constitution and each and every one of us. Unfortunately, many are turning a blind eye to the abusive treatment of servicemen under the Alleged President’s Regime, specifically when it comes to the Vaccine Mandate.

Jason “Storm” Nelson is running for Congress in Texas’ 17th district. He’s also been an active duty soldier, having almost twenty years of service defending our great nation. In fact, he was only a few months away from receiving full retirement when the Biden Regime implemented the Poison Death Shot Requirement for all service members.

Because of the Vaccine Mandate for the military, Nelson has been forced to resign just short of receiving full benefits. After serving nearly twenty years in active duty, he has nothing to show for it because of the tyrannical edict coming from Emperor Biden.

Jason Nelson has decided to run for Congress and fight back against the tyrannical globalists running the show from the DC Swamp. He’s taking the leadership and strength he’s developed in the military to Washington DC. We have to fight back against the medical tyranny that has now stripped from him his retirement for serving our country.

While Republican leadership has been running around talking about Medical Freedom, all while promoting the vaccines, they’ve only been focusing on protecting the rights of the masses. At the same time, they’ve barely said a word about our military men and women being forced to take The Jab or lose their jobs and retirement. Nelson shared that he faced being court-martialed unless he resigned.

This is where we need strong Republican leadership that actually cares about protecting our individual liberty and Constitutional Rights. Jason Nelson sure appears to be the guy that will not hold back and do what he says he’ll accomplish.

“We’re going to prove to the American people that they (Democrats) don’t care about them, and that they need to put in the Upper House and in Congress senators that are willing to push things past a do-nothing president who probably fell in the toilet this morning,” Nelson proclaimed during our conversation.

I applaud Nelson’s strong stance, and know that he’ll stick to his principles when he gets to Washington DC. However, to make that happen, we the people need to get in the game and do our part too. We need to stop being spectators and get active. It’s not about simply sitting back and watching famous conservatives “save the country” (Hint: they never do), it’s about you and I and the rest of the conservative movement rising up and taking back our country through action!

That action could be running for congress. It could be supporting a candidate and making phone calls on their behalf. It could be showing up to a rally. It could be getting on your local school board or working within the local GOP. Whatever it is, you have to do something! That’s exactly what Nelson is doing, and it will take more people to get a candidate like him in DC where he can work on getting the government out of our lives.

This kind of action is exactly what we’re focusing on with this Saturday’s American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny. Featuring speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Mark Sherwood, JR Majewski and Mindy Robinson, you will leave this live-streamed summit with the roadmap for actionable steps you can take to turn things around.

You can register for this online summit at americanactionsummit.com using code JEFF for $10 off.

For more information on Jason Nelson’s campaign and to get involved or donate, please visit jasonnelsonforcongress.com.

Sponsors:

Everyone’s talking about the importance of Zinc, Vitamin D, Quercetin and Vitamin C. Dr Valdimir Zelenko put them all together in one vitamin cocktail. Order yours today at http://zstacklife.com/Freedom

The American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny is taking place on February 5th in Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio and live-streamed online, featuring speakers like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke, JR Majewski and Mindy Robinson. Get registered ASAP, space is limited. Use code JEFF for discounted tickets at http://americanactionsummit.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker