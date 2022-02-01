On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that unless there is a policy shift on the border, the problems will continue, and one possible improvement is giving Border Patrol agents the technology to take down drones that are smuggling drugs near the border. Gonzales said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:10] “We know what the issues are, and it starts with a policy change. We can add all these other things, but until a policy shift happens, we’re only going to continue to see all of these horrific things that are happening. ”He added, “I was speaking with an agent a couple of weeks ago, and this is what he told me. In one sector in particular, there [are] over 2,000 intrusions via drones. And what is happening is these small little drones are carrying fentanyl. They start in Mexico. They cross our border with these little drones. They drop the package, sometimes in a football field, at a school, somebody picks it up and takes it on from there. Let’s arm these Border Patrol agents with technology that allows them to […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker