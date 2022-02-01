This will not be a well-received article. It will take many of my readers out of their comfort zone and place them squarely in a realm that most have chosen to ignore. Call it the world of “conspiracy theory” if that makes you feel better, but what I’m about to describe to you is a reality based on two years of watching, analyzing, discussing, and finally accepting the truth.

Many of us who have opposed the machinations of the powers-that-be have pointed to massive Big Pharma profits as the primary (and often sole) motivation behind the lies, gaslighting, coverups, propaganda, and overarching agenda surrounding Covid-19. It’s an easy assumption since we’re talking about riches that go beyond what most mega-corporations realize, let alone the individuals involved. But it’s all a distraction. The insane profits driving Big Pharma are not the end goal, at least not for the globalist elites pulling the strings. The profits power the methods that motivate so many to maintain the lies and defend the agenda, but the money they’re making is just a resource, not the culmination.

Dr. Pierre Kory posted an article that gives an overview of the coordinated disinformation campaigns surrounding Ivermectin. He is correct in assuming the conspiracy is widespread and the players range across a tremendous spectrum. His only mistake is assuming it’s all being done for Big Pharma’s bottom line. Here’s his article:

As one of the world’s leading experts on the clinical use of ivermectin in COVID-19, I feel that it is my personal responsibility to try to create a historical record of the myriad actions taken against ivermectin by the global vaccine and pharmaceutical industry due to ivermectin’s long known and now proven role as the single greatest solution to the global pandemic.

All subsequent “Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin” posts should be understood in this vein. My previous post of my recent testimony in Senator Ron Johnson historic expert panel hearing detailed the incredible efficacy reported by the numerous health ministries around the world that deployed ivermectin in early treatment programs. Note that I did not even bother to detail the 68 of 77 controlled trials involving 86,000 patients from 26 countries (many of them prospective, double blind, randomized controlled trials) that collectively report massive reductions in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, nor the dozen systematic reviews and meta-analyses (summary analyses of all the trials) that report the same. Nor did I present the analyses done after removing all the trials being attacked as low quality or “potentially fraudulent”.. which actually found the signals of benefit INCREASED.

I am tired of presenting the efficacy data. The “debate” of the efficacy of ivermectin has long ceased to be a “data argument,” despite the attempts to make it one by claiming the world over that it’s efficacy is “unproven” due to the supposed fact that these many dozens of trials are all low quality, small, and/or fraudulent. For sure, such assertions have successfully injected such doubt that the near entirety of academic medicine in nearly all the world’s countries have accepted it as scientific truth. These asserions can and should only be understood as a massive global propaganda and censorship campaign against the efficacy data. That is why I believe the only way forward is to expose each and every one of “their” Disinformation tactics. If I am successful in doing this, it is my hope that this may begin to help end the decades long war of the pharmaceutical industry against repurposed, generic medicines.

I feel the case of ivermectin may be a unique opportunity given that, in their pervasive war on numerous off-patent, effective therapies in dozens of disease models over decades, never has a single generic drug posed as large a threat to industry profit nor have they ever committed such openly brazen and widespread criminalities using unprecented levels of informational control. It is my belief and hope that their insane and relentless over-reach to protect profits in the global pandemic, similar to Napoleon’s foray into Russia, just may have opened an opportunity to so fully expose their deadly tactics that we can begin to counter them on a global scale.

Let us be clear, that all of these nefarious actions, which I will detail in numerous subsequent posts in this series, could only have been made possible by their massive and/or direct control of numerous major national and international public health agencies, mass media outlets, social media companies, high-impact medical journals, and captured researchers. Their ability to exert such fearsome power allowed them to suppress and/or distort the knowledge of the lifesaving efficacy against COVID-19 of one of the worlds safest, most widely available, and inexpensive medicines. Never forget that these actions have resulted in millions of deaths. These are crimes against humanity.

The only way to stop future pharmaceutical industry crimes against humanity is to record, for posterity, the historically unprecedented scale of censorship and propaganda of information that they deployed. If I can help expose this playbook (with my little substack – delusions of grandeur?), WE have a shot at developing countering and/or neutralizing measures to prevent further massive deaths in this disease… as well as many other diseases. Note that the nefariousness of these actions can only be dwarfed by their scale, as they have impacted survival outcomes in almost the entirety of planet Earth’s citizens.

Although I will document these depraved actions, in most cases I will be unable to suggest or truly identify the ultimate or specific protagonists. You know, the actual individuals deploying these tactics, the ones making the ad buys and providing the “messaging,” paying the journalists and researchers for their media hit jobs, publishing the “negative” medical journal editorials and studies, partnering with the occasional U.S sociopath health agency leader etc. Although I will be unable to identify them personally, employing logic, the only possible source of sufficient power to have exerted such widespread influence, would be the managers of the three multi-trillion dollar investment firms that have influential and/or controlling stakes in almost all corporations in almost all industries, and those three are… Black Rock, State Street, and Vanguard. Or it may have been the occasional pseudo-philanthropist vaccine-obsessed eugenicist hundred billionaire who along with massive controlling donations to all the major international and national health agencies, also distributed hundreds of millions amongst almost every major media outlet in the world. That investigative exercise is not what I am skilled in, as I am just a lowly physician expert in ivermectin who has held a front row seat to now 14 months of their deadly successful Disinformation campaign against ivermectin. Instead I simply plan to document every detail of every action that I have witnessed and/or have been personally involved in.. and hope the investigative authorities can take care of the rest.

It’s time for the cops. It’s time for the prosecutors. And it’s time for the judges. And then it’s time for the prisons. But first the evidence. Stay tuned.

The reason I posted it in its entirety is because it does a superb job of channeling the passions it will take to overcome the globalist conspiracy. Dr. Kory called out the right players and his grandiose dream of exposing, charging, arresting, and prosecuting them is worthy of our support. But as I said, his only flaw is in focusing on the profit angle. This conspiracy is much bigger than money. We are fighting for our very existence.

The massive profits are as much of a smokescreen hiding the greater agenda as they are a resource to achieve the ultimate goals. By no means am I suggesting that the profits aren’t crucial to the powers-that-be, but getting richer is not the reason for the whole conspiracy. They want to reshape the planet and redefine what it means to be human. The very notion of The Great Reset is predicated upon an acceptance that society is fundamentally broken now and must be broken completely so they can rebuild it in their image.

I’ve never addressed this issue fully because it didn’t have a lot of impact on our own actions to counter their plan. Whether an ally believes we are fighting a conspiracy to drive Big Pharma profits or a conspiracy to usher in a Neo-Marxist future, the path forward is the same. Until now, I’ve considered the distinction to be frivolous. If anything, it’s easier to convince people to help us fight by marking the enemy as Big Pharma rather than a globalist cabal that is willing to kill off the masses to achieve their goals.

Money is an easily understood motivator. A “New World Order” mentality can turn potential allies away.

The reason I’m clarifying this now is because the game is changing. The plans are ramping up. The globalists are getting bolder, coming out of the shadows and flaunting their power over the situation. That distinction may not have been necessary before since the direction we must take is the same regardless of the perceived adversary, but the changing landscape means it’s now important to name the enemy. We can no longer accept the illusion that this is all driven by profits because it creates a false sense of survivability. If people believe it’s profit driven, they can see a future on the other end of the pandemic when things go back to normal. This is not the case. The true powers-that-be who control Big Pharma will never let this end until the full scope of their plans are achieved.

Ivermectin disinformation is one part of the plan. False vaccine efficacy and safety is another. Take what Dr. Kory said about Ivermectin suppression and apply that to the entire scheme. Only then will it become clear that the profits are a tool, not an end.

Pretty much anyone who wanted to get the jabs for the sake of perceived safety have done so. Today, the only people who are getting vaccinated are doing so based on coercion. They want their pass to be allowed to eat out. They want their papers to show the authorities on the streets in many counties. They want permission to continue to work at their jobs. They aren’t getting jabbed because of Covid-19. They’re getting jabbed because of the restrictions being placed on those who are not.

It’s imperative that we spread the word about the nefarious nature of this conspiracy. If people believe it’s all about profits, they will not be as concerned as they should be about the vaccines. But if they are made aware that there is something far worse planned for all of us, they will be reaffirmed in their commitment to avoid the jabs no matter what. If that requires major lifestyle changes, and at this point it seems that is inevitable, then so be it. There is no way to get unvaccinated again once you’ve been jabbed.

What is the end game of the globalist elites? Very few know for sure, and I’m not one of them. Despite close examination and extensive investigations over the past two years, all I have is speculation. Some say it’s a depopulation agenda, which would make sense considering how many globalists have either indicated or outright admitted support for reducing the “plague” of humanity down to a more manageable level.

Others say there are unfamiliar technologies associated with the jabs. I’ve read about mind control, emotion triggering, and ways to make the population more docile and compliant. It’s all science fiction until it’s science reality, but at this point I haven’t seen anything that convinces me any of it is definitive.

The less-conspiratorial angle is that the drugs establish a necessity for an ongoing regimen of shots to maintain one’s ability to fight off this or ANY diseases. We’ve seen studies, almost all of which have been buried, that indicate the jabs weaken the immune system as a whole. If people are convinced they need to get jabbed regularly or take pills constantly, they won’t be happy to have been conned into the situation but they’ll participate nonetheless for the sake of survival.

In the end, it all comes down to a tiny elite controlling the remaining masses with totalitarian rule derived from the events that started with the pandemic. Is that intended to happen this year? In five years? In a decade? We don’t know for sure. All we know is that this is happening and the only way it can be stopped without divine intervention is for the people to unite. Vaxxed and unvaxxed alike must come together to prevent the plan from reaching fruition.

It starts by sharing the truth. Ivermectin, as Dr. Kory said, has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt of being effective. Nutraceuticals like Z-Stack with Quercetin, Zinc, Vitamin D, and Vitamin C have been effective at preventing and even treating the disease. Monoclonal Antibodies may be effective, even against Omicron, though Dr. Carrie Madej offered a stark warning about them. Then, of course, there’s the good ol’ healthy living and trusting in our God-given immune system. Whatever it takes to convince our friends and family that they don’t need the jab, it’s information worth sharing.

But as I noted earlier, people aren’t getting jabbed today because they fear Covid-19. They’re getting it because it saves them from various levels of hardship. Some do it for convenience. Others do it because they feel it’s required to support themselves and their families. This why simply sharing information about the risks and inefficacy of the jabs is not enough. We need to build support systems for ourselves and those we can help.

For example, I’m preparing for a near-future in which I will no longer be able to acquire food without government assistance, or perhaps not at all. Whether it’s a collapsed supply chain, vaccine mandates, future lockdowns based on a new Covid variant, mass chaos that could come for many possible reasons, or something that I’m not anticipating, I’ve finally taken the plunge and engaged in long-term food storage.

This time last year, I wasn’t a “prepper.” I’m really not much of one today simply because I don’t have the spare cash available to do it right, but I’m trying. I’m reading and watching videos. I’m buying what I can whenever I can. I’m taking the steps necessary for my family to survive when whatever happens… happens. That’s just me, but it’s not enough. We need stronger support systems for our families, extended families, and community if necessary. Food, water, and energy are all certainly part of the globalists’ plan to control us. Scarcity breeds compliance. Hunger makes the masses beholden to those who can feed them.

Currency is another major consideration. Will the dollar continue to hold value? Is hyperinflation around the corner. Will the stock market crash? Is cryptocurrency a safe investment? What about precious metals?

Then, there’s the potential squeezing the powers-that-be could initiate (and some say they already have) in which deplorables and the unjabbed lose access to their own assets. Banks and other financial institutions have been picking winners and losers a lot more frequently lately. Conservatives and Christians are being targeted, but those who oppose the jabs are being hit the hardest. We accept donations now knowing that at any point, the institutions we use could cut us off. For now, we’re making it because we invest the generous contributions into both our own survival and continuing to spread the word. We do this as soon as we receive it since we never know when we’ll get “cancelled” for our beliefs.

We need to build lists of businesses that believe in freedom and practice it with their customers and employees. We need to know where the safe havens are, even in blue states where safety is at a premium. Most importantly, we need to communicate with one another. Big Tech is doing the bidding of Big Pharma by limiting our ability to reach one another. They are fine with terrorists, pedophiles, and leftists coordinating on their platforms, but “anti-vaxxers” are being purged every day. Subscribing to my newsletter is more than just a way of getting daily news updates. When information to help us coordinate becomes available, I’ll be sending out alerts via email for as long as that’s still an option.

Big Pharma is an easy boogeyman. But they’re just pawns of the globalist elites. The sooner we accept that this isn’t all about profits, the sooner we’ll be able to address the real adversaries.

