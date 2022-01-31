Consider this recent video from Fox News featuring Isaiah Carter who had donated to Biden, worked to elect Biden, and even starred in his victory video. He is now ‘furious with Joe Biden a year after casting his vote for him’. [ At the 2:54 mark, from the transcript]

I am seeing my party headed in the wrong Direction. I am seeing joe Biden going into these dark realms making all of this stuff that has no place in schools, that has no place in society, that is how the party destroys itself. That is how liberals become so, so far over to the left that they become completely unrecognizable from what they used to be. I don’t recognize where we’re at anymore.

We are in the majority and we don’t know it, or at least we don’t remember that fact. Back in 2018, A polling organization conducted an extraordinary study of the various groups or tribes in the country. They found that instead of there being just two sides of the political spectrum, there are seven groups defined by their core beliefs, rather than by their political opinions, race, class, or gender. The segments have distinctive sets of characteristics; here listed in order from left to right on the ideological spectrum:

8% Progressive Activists: younger, highly engaged, secular, cosmopolitan, angry.

11% Traditional Liberals: older, retired, open to compromise, rational, cautious.

15% Passive Liberals: unhappy, insecure, distrustful, disillusioned.

26% Politically Disengaged: young, low income, distrustful, detached, patriotic, conspiratorial.

15% Moderates: engaged, civic-minded, middle-of-the-road, pessimistic, protestant.

19% Traditional Conservatives: religious, middle class, patriotic, moralistic.

6% Devoted Conservatives: white, retired, highly engaged, uncompromising, patriotic.

That was way back before COVID and before the far-left went insane. This was the definition of the word liberal, before the Oxford English Dictionary played havoc with it:

favourable to or respectful of individual rights and freedoms: liberal citizenship laws (in a political context) favouring individual liberty, free trade, and moderate political and social reform:

That’s the value of owning dictionaries or being able to find the entry in the Wayback Machine. The newspeak version of the definition still mentions these critical features, but only after the contradictory talk of policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare.

This means that conservatives, moderates, and liberals are all united in liberty. We may have disagreements around the edges, but as radio talk show host Glenn Beck often states, we should have the Bill of Rights as our common ground. That is the dividing line, the demarcation point between the rational majority and the fascist, far-left minority.

The past year should make it clear that while the far-left talks a good game about civil rights and liberty, they hardly support the concept in practice. They have attacked free speech and freedom of the press as they have never done before. They are doing all they can to eviscerate our privacy and property rights. Not to mention their unceasing assaults on the common-sense civil right of self-defense. It’s to the point where it’s hard to tell which part of the Bill of Rights they would keep or just shred the whole thing.

The far-left may want a ‘Bill of Rights’, but it would hardly resemble anything supporting the cause of liberty. No doubt their 1st Amendment would deal in the right to proper pronoun usage and the right to silence others for ‘hate speech’ or deadnaming. Other amendments would be rights to other people’s money in the form of free healthcare, free college, and free-beachside vacations.

It is vitally important to understand that polling along with what people are saying and doing shows that there is a vast difference between liberals and the far-left. We prefer to emphasize this by the term anti-liberty left when referring to them. Dennis Prager is a nationally syndicated talk show host and founder of Prager University (PragerU) and has written quite extensively on this topic: here, here, and here, so we will not try to rehash his words. The divide is between a majority united in liberty and a far-left minority. While this vast majority is not monolithic, it at least values the basic freedoms and individual rights that have been the cornerstone of a society of unparalleled success.

We can also refer to the words of Bill Maher on this topic. Most conservatives would tend to disagree with him on many issues. However, they would agree that the far left has ‘Gone Mental’.

It’s not me who changed — it’s the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental, and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will.

Unfortunately, this relatively small, anti-liberty minority of the far-left dominates by design many of the media outlets and educational institutions, giving it an exaggerated influence in our society no matter how you slice it. Tallying up the numbers from even a few years ago, there is only an 8% hardcore far-left in the country, 20% – 30% with a couple of the other tribes added in. This means the rest of the country doesn’t buy into the insanity of the far-left as exemplified by the video. We conservatives on the pro-freedom right must show the believers in liberty in the middle that we have the Bill of Rights in common. Contrasted with those of the authoritarian left who want to shred the document and those freedoms.

This also highlights the danger of letting the authoritarian far-left get away with deceiving people and claiming they are also liberal. Hence, we use terms like anti-liberty to differentiate the far-left from those who support the Bill of Rights. We have proven there is a difference between the two, they would prefer to muddy the waters and feel they are part of the majority when that is hardly the case.