John James, a Republican who previously mounted two unsuccessful U.S. Senate bids in Michigan, has announced a third bid, this time to represent the state’s newly drawn 10th Congressional District. “I’m John James, and I want to grow your economy, not Washington’s. I’m an open-minded, free thinking conservative, and I’m not afraid to listen, even if you disagree with me,” the military veteran said in a campaign video . “I fought on the battlefield for American lives and in business for good-paying jobs that fuel livelihoods. I will continue to fight for the hardworking families in Michigan’s 10th district as today I announce my run for Congress,” he tweeted. I fought on the battlefield for American lives and in business for good-paying jobs that fuel livelihoods. I will continue to fight for the hardworking families in Michiganu2019s 10th district as today I announce my run for Congress. Join me at http://johnjamesmi.comu00a0pic.twitter.com/PkqKpwqIWP — John James (@John James) 1643628974 James lost the 2018 Senate contest to incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. He later lost the 2020 Senate election to incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, though the Republican lost that contest by less than two percentage points, according to the Detroit Free Press . Then-President […]

