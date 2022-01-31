Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his liberal party in the House of Commons on Monday after Trudeau and members of his parties defamed the truckers’ protest in Ottawa as racist . Poilievre called out the many “racist” actions taken by Liberals in recent years, and noted that these actions do not speak for the entire party. “Just because the Prime Minister dressed up in racist costumes so many times, he can’t remember them all,” Poilievre said, “doesn’t mean every single Liberal is a racist. Just because the Prime Minister had tried to help a corporation avoid prosecution after it stole from some of Africa’s poorest people, doesn’t mean all Liberals are racist. Just because about a half dozen liberal MPs who are racial minorities complained about his treatment of them does not mean that all Liberals are racist. That is guilt by association. Why doesn’t the Prime Minister opt instead for personal responsibility?” After a response from House of Commons Leader Mark Holland, Poilievre said “I agree we should always call out evil symbols and the individuals who are individually responsible for putting them up. I remember a January 18 January 2018 event where the […]

