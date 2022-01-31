Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement about the protests happening in Ottawa for the last three days. He started by telling lies, injected some virtue signaling, then ended by telling more lies.

“I have attended protests and rallies in the past when I agreed with the goal, when I supported the people expressing the concerns and issues; Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that,” he said. “But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence towards fellow citizens, and a disrespect, not just of science but of the frontline health workers, and quite frankly the 90% of truckers who have been doing the right thing to keep Canadians safe and put food on our tables.”

He ended his speech from an undisclosed location by warning other politicians to not support freedom. “Canadians know where I stand. This is a moment for responsible leaders to think carefully about where they stand and who they stand with.”

NOW – Canada's PM Justin Trudeau accuses the trucker convoy crowd of "hateful rhetoric" and "violence toward citizens," he rather prefers to attend BLM protests. pic.twitter.com/JpPhpTKZhm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 31, 2022

Let’s unpack that. First, he claims he has attended rallies and protests in the past. If by “attended” he means made an appearance, then that may be true. But there are no records indicating he has ever been an active attendee at protests, including any Black Lives Matter protests that he invoked for virtue-signaling purposes.

He then claimed he doesn’t attend protests with hateful rhetoric or violence against fellow citizens. Which is it? He can’t say he attended BLM protests but didn’t attend protests that have hateful rhetoric or violence towards citizens. To say he support Black Lives Matter protests but doesn’t support hateful rhetoric or violence is like saying he eats only healthy food while scarfing down a Big Mac. BLM protests have been marked by some of the most hideous violence in modern times. This part of his speech is utterly ludicrous, requiring either an extreme degree of cognitive dissonance or a complete disrespect for the intelligence of his audience.

He tried to highlight that 90% of truckers are “doing the right thing” in an attempt to equate that number to the percentage of them who have been vaccinated. It was a carefully worded statement that is completely disingenuous. There are 90% of truckers in Canada who are not protesting in Ottawa. It’s astounding that 10% of truckers are NOT “doing the right thing” by protesting. 10% is an astronomical number as a percentage of truckers attending the protest. But many if not most who are not participating are supportive of what their fellow truckers are doing.

The only thing that keeps Justin Trudeau from being the worst leader in North American history is that the current occupant of the White House is even worse.

