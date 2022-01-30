Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.14.47 PM ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) After dubbing the ‘Freedom Convoy’ as a “fringe minority,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fled Canada’s capital for a “secret location,” eliminating the possibility of confrontation with the group of protesters. So yesterday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced the truck convoy heading to Ottawa as a “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” pic.twitter.com/n6B9D7OYgE — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 27, 2022 The Prime Minister has cited “safety concerns” as his reason for leaving, though the convoy has had no reported violence. According to the Daily Wire , Trudeau has been torn to pieces online, with many calling him a “coward” and a “fleeing tyrant.” Many influential voices, including Elon Musk and psychologist Jordan Peterson, have chimed in: Protesting in a Canadian winter shows real commitment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022 Come out of hiding puppet and face the music @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/PMHP6vF5ng — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 30, 2022 The “Freedom Convoy” has been joined by tens of thousands of truckers protesting Canada’s vaccination mandate, and has raised over $8.7 million through GoFundMe. “We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

