Senator Lindsey Graham is owned and operated by the Democrat Party. He is a globalist neo-con whose entire career has been spent helping John McCain, Mitch McConnell, and other RINOs run cover for their cronies in the other caucus.

This is why it’s no surprise that Graham hit the Sunday news shows to help pitch Joe Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He even had the gall to invoke President Ronald Reagan’s promise to put a woman on the Supreme Court as a predicate for Biden’s discriminatory selection process.

“And President Reagan said, running for office, that he wanted to put the first woman on the court,” Graham said on CBS News show Face the Nation. “Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said ‘I’m going to pick an African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.'”

Just because a candidate says it doesn’t make it a credible argument. It’s ludicrous for Graham to make the argument because he has pretended to rail against Democrats in the past for stupid campaign promises. This one should be no different. In fact, he should recognize the racist nature of Biden’s promise. Instead, he’s trying to sell it to America.

“I don’t see Michelle Childs an act of affirmative action,” he said. “I do see putting a Black woman on the court making the court more like America.”

Lindsey Graham backs Biden's pledge to automatically pick a black woman, says it will "make the court look more like America"

Graham was referencing J. Michelle Childs, a judge appointed by Barack Obama for a federal district seat in Graham’s home state of South Carolina, then appointed by Biden to the D.C. appeals court. Before the segment in the video above, Graham had pressed for her to be the nominee.

“I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs,” he said. “She has wide support in our state, she’s considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist. She’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.”

Childs is a radical progressive judge who has spent her entire career espousing leftist reforms and ruling against originalist constitutional principles. For a so-called “Republican” like Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to recommend someone so radical is just a sign of his allegiance to the uniparty establishment in Washington D.C., also known as “The Swamp.”

The people do not share Graham’s and Biden’s sentiment on racial and gender discrimination for the Supreme Court nomination, not even Democrats. According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll:

"Democrats are more supportive of Biden's vow (46%) than Americans as a whole, but still a majority of Democrats (54%) also prefer that Biden consider all possible nominees." – ABC News/Ipsos poll — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 30, 2022

This isn’t really about Lindsey Graham’s bearhug embrace of Joe Biden. The real issue is that Biden’s policies are so unpopular, he is being forced to call in chits from his RINO allies to sell his agenda to the people.

