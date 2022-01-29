Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares has issued a legal opinion that bars colleges and universities from forcing students to accept the COVID-19 jab as a condition for in-person enrollment. “Attorney General Miyares has issued a legal opinion that Virginia’s state institutions of higher education cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance,” an announcement from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office read on Friday. Some Virginia schools, like Northern Virginia’s George Mason University, have already mandated the COVID shots among in-person students and enrollees, leading to serious concerns over what powers these institutions actually possess and how much of students’ lives they can actually control, prompting hundreds of students to disenroll. After Miyares’ opinion went public on Friday, George Mason’s policy changed to reflect the tiny piece of freedom that had been given back to their students, saying now that COVID vaccines are “strongly encouraged” but not required. It is unclear if students who dis-enrolled over their refusal to comply with the vaccine mandate will be offered their spots in class back, now that they have been vindicated. The opinion from Miyares follows executive actions from newly-minted Governor Glenn Youngkin, which removed mask mandates from […]

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

