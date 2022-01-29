The mostly peaceful protests at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, have resulted in the jailing of those many who entered the building. Despite committing no actual crimes beyond trespassing, they are being made an example of by the Deep State to dissuade patriots from acting in defiance of government corruption.

President Donald Trump has been conspicuously quiet for months regarding these political prisoners. He has mentioned them on occasion, but hadn’t specifically promised action until Saturday night’s rally in Conroe, Texas. There, he promised to act on behalf of those who are still being persecuted, even pardoning them if necessary should he run and win the 2024 election.

“So many people have been asking me about it,” he said. “If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

BREAKING: President Trump promises to PARDON Jan. 6 prisoners if he runs and wins in 2024 pic.twitter.com/teYbYNBcuB — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 30, 2022

It’s a statement of support that goes beyond what he has said in the past. Granted, those who are still imprisoned by January, 2025, when he would take office if he runs and wins the election will have been locked up for nearly four years at that point, but the sentiment is still appreciated.

Here’s his full speech:

