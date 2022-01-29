Hannah Tubbs, 26 years of age, is a biological male who who was convicted for at the age of 17 sexually assaulting a child. Tubbs was not tried or convicted while a juvenile, but has been sentenced to serve two years in a juvenile detention facility. Tubbs will not be required to register a sex-offender because the offense was committed while Tubbs was under age. Tubbs did not begin a gender transition from male to female until after being taken into custody on charges of child molestation, according to the American Conservative. At the age of 17 years old in 2014, Tubbs assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Denny’s restaurant in Palmdale California, north of the greater Los Angeles area. Tubbs was not charged with the crime, however, until 2021. Tubbs admitted to committing the sexual assault, according to the LA Times. Inexplicably, prosecutors never filed to have Tubbs tried as an adult, even though in most cases and in most jurisdictions, this would be de rigueur for such a serious crime with the defendant so close to the age of majority. Additionally, Tubbs, at age 26, is not a minor. Judge Mario Barrera claims that he wished […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn