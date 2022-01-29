A common tactic of the Israel-hating left is pressuring companies, schools, and other organizations to boycott Israel. Claiming that the embattled state is somehow the aggressor in wars against the Arabs, they relentlessly push for a total boycott of it. Normally, the right simply dismisses such calls with scorn, labels them anti-semitic, and then moves on, doing little to actually push back against the leftists and their absurd claims. Now, the state of Georgia’s legislature is finally pushing back and setting an example for how to strike back against the left and its corporate minions. The House of the Georgia General Assembly did so by voting, 146-9, to approve the version of House Bill 383 . That bills summary provides this description of it: A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Part 1 of Article 3 of Chapter 5 of Title 50 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to general authority, duties, and procedure relative to state purchasing, so as to prohibit the state from entering into certain contracts with an individual or company unless such contracts contain a certification that such individual or company does not presently conduct a boycott of Israel and will not conduct such […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

