(Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) On the heels of Neil Young and Peter Frampton, and false rumors about Barely Man Enough Barry Manilow , now Joni Mitchell says she will pull her music from Spotify, because she cannot tolerate “Irresponsible people spreading lies.” Good for you Neil. I’ve always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you! @neilyoung @SpotifyUSA — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 28, 2022 From Variety : Joni Mitchell has pledged to remove her music from Spotify, just a few days after fellow singer-songwriter icon Neil Young did the same. In a note on her official website titled “I Stand With Neil Young!,” Mitchell wrote: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” Joni Mitchell Says She’s Removing Music From Spotify: ‘Irresponsible People Are Spreading Lies’ https://t.co/OtKRraUINQ — Variety (@Variety) January 29, 2022 Then let’s hope she writes another note condemning Dr. Anthony Fauci and her Canadian government , too. They are more than complicit in spreading lies and costing lives.

Read the whole story at redstate.com

