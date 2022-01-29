“Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab discussed the World Economic Forum’s ongoing private sector takeover, called for a Universal Basic Income, promoted “transhumanism” and celebrated his “Young Global Leaders” infiltrating government cabinets in an unearthed video from September 20, 2017. The World Economic Forum leader’s comments bragging about “penetrating” government cabinets through his Young Global Leaders program received the most attention, but there was much more to his comments in the full video featured below. David R. Gergen Klaus Schwab’s remarks were made during the 2017 Malcolm H. Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy titled “Strengthening Collaboration in a Fractured World” at the Harvard Kennedy School (Hashtag #SchwabForum ). One quick look at the Malcolm Wiener Center website reveals that Harvard University is unapologetically and militantly radical left. The discussion, which also featured globalist cellist Yo-Yo Ma (a Board Member at the World Economic Forum), was moderated by David R. Gergen. Gergen is a founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government who has served under several presidents. Government Takeover of Industry Dean of Faculty Doug Elmendorf introduced Klaus Schwab, explaining that the “mission” of the World Economic Forum is “about […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn