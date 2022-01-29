Remdesivir was developed in 2009 by Gilead Sciences to treat hepatitis C and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but it didn’t work against those diseases. So they “repurposed” it for Ebola and Marburg viruses in 2014. It wasn’t effective in stopping the replication of those viruses either. Now it has once again been “repurposed” for Covid. But the narrative of the NIH is that it does stop the replication of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. It is not recommended for treating Covid patients, but that hasn’t stopped the ‘powers that be.’

Remdesivir is a highly toxic drug that medical officials advocate in the fight against Covid. But what is it, and why do the same officials ferociously defend it when there are known side effects that are deadly? The FDA approved it under the name Veklury for IVs in non-hospitalized outpatient treatment on January 27, 2022. They also terminated approval of two monoclonal antibody drugs, saying they “didn’t work” for the Omicron variant. Those two drugs had known life-extending properties for Covid patients. Let’s have a look at the controversy and why there may be more to this than meets the eye. Failed Drug

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn