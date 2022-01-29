Reading Time: 4 minutes
Charlotte, NC — “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.”—Ernest Hemingway
Brothers and sisters, do you believe? Do you believe in the vax? Do you believe in the power of the vax to save your life, nay, your very existence in our technocratic world?
Anthony Fauci wants you to believe. Yes, the new pope of the New World Order (NWO) religion doesn’t care much for the naysayers who have not put their trust and faith in the vax and, in fact, science itself, which Fauci knows he’s the embodiment of.
Asked by one of the parishioners of the NWO religious denomination, the Branch Covidians, how to handle those who don’t believe, Fauci said: “There are some inherent nonbelievers that no matter what you say, they give you a real problem.”
Sure, Fauci has a long history of lying, like AIDS . In fact, it’s really eerie how similar the lies are to the same lies being peddled today for COVID-19. But, I think it’s safe to say that lying is not a sin in this new religion. In fact, it’s a requirement to be part of the […]

