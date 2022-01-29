Hospital procedures in the United States, such as prescribing deadly medications, are deliberately killing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. This is according to Dr. Paul Marik, a pulmonary and critical care specialist from Virginia and chairman and founding member of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

Marik made headlines late last year after he was suspended by his employer, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH), and had his hospital privileges revoked because he refused to follow hospital procedures and prescribe his patients with the toxic drug, remdesivir.

“This is a drug which increases your risk of dying,” he said. “Why would any physician with any integrity prescribe a drug which kills patients?”

In an interview with The New American, Marik alleged that the federal government is bankrolling hospitals that prescribe remdesivir.

“The federal government gives hospitals a 20 percent bonus on the entire hospital bill of Medicare patients who are prescribed remdesivir,” he said during the interview. “The federal government is indeed incentivizing hospitals to use a drug which is toxic and dangerous.”

Marik was prohibited from using the medications he wanted to use, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, even though they are safe, economical and have been proven to save lives. (Related: Mississippi doctor FIRED after giving life-saving ivermectin to his COVID-19 patients.)

“If that’s not evil in its purest form, I do not know what it is. It’s murder. They are basically murdering people in hospitals. And as a hospital doctor and intensivist, it’s become clear to me that the hospital is a dangerous place for sick people,” he said.

“If you have COVID, you’re better off staying at home,” he recommended to viewers of his interview with The New American. “Get oxygen at home. Get whatever treatment you can at home. The worst thing you can do is go to the hospital. And isn’t that an unfortunate indictment of the healthcare system? That a physician who has practiced in the ICU for 35 years would say such an astonishing thing? That a hospital has become a dangerous place for sick people.”

Marik resigned from the hospital in the middle of his lawsuit

Marik is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with SNGH in an effort to be given a legal waiver to prescribe ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Because of the fallout from the lawsuit, he was forced to resign from Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), which is attached to SNGH. Marik has worked in EVMS since 2009 as a professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care.

Marik announced his resignation in early January in a news release put out by his organization, the FLCCC.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but I felt it was time to focus my attention and energy to other interests in both academia and public health,” he wrote. “I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to make a difference in the world of medicine.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the EVMS said Marik resigned “to pursue other interests.”

Watch. Dr. Marik’s full interview with The New American’s Veronika Kyrylenko as he goes into detail about how hospital procedures are killing COVID-19 patients.

