For Cultural Marxism to be successful, racism is required to instill division between the various races, religions, and sexual orientations. The only way to engage the masses in the cognitive dissonance required to embrace Cultural Marxist ideologies is to divide people into groups and pit those groups against each other. This is the premise behind Critical Race Theory, systemic racism, and Black Lives Matter.

Despite claims that CRT isn’t taught in schools and BLM propaganda is not pushed, next week will see schools across the country pushing both concepts onto grade school students.

Dubbed “Black Lives Matter in School Week,” teachers will be indoctrinating students into the belief that not all lives matter. They will be taught that the grievances of Black people are superior to the grievances of other races. Worst of all, they will be mixing in the other “hidden” aspect of the BLM movement: LGBTQ+ superiority.

Here’s a letter sent to parents of third grade students at Arbor Heights Elementary in Seattle, Washington:

Date: January 28, 2022 at 2:21:27 PM PST

Subject: BLM at school week Jan. 31st-Feb. 4th Dear Third Grade Families, Next week, January 31st-February 4th is Black Lives Matter in Schools week. Third graders will participate in several lessons. These lessons are adapted from the Seattle Public Schools Ethnic Studies working group and center around themes of equity and justice. We wanted to let you know of our plans. Building on the foundation of celebration and acceptance we have planned lessons for this upcoming week. Our BLM week’s plan is below along with each day’s learning goal. If you have any questions or resources, feel free to contact your child’s teacher. Monday: Students will discuss race and bias by naming some of the reasons for the Black Lives Matter movement. Tuesday: Students will discuss shared behaviors, beliefs, and customs to understand culture. Wednesday: Students will be discussing the importance of treating others with respect regarding gender expression. Thursday: Students will be discussing intergenerational black families and black villages. Friday: Students will find emotions expressed in word by listening to “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou. Sincerely, The 3rd Grade Team Ms. Parkinson

Arbor Heights Elementary

3rd Grade

Room 322

(206) 252-9240

The curriculum for the week is designed to negate concepts such as “all are created equal.” White students will be made to feel not only inferior but inherently racist based on the color of their skin. Meanwhile, students of color will be pushed to embrace the Neo-Marxist ideology that they are owed something based on their race or sexual orientation instead of merit. It’s the most destructive ideology raging across the nation today and is being pushed on school children for an entire week… and beyond.

The website for the group isn’t just pushing for the week. They want a “year of purpose” to be launched from the event. According to their website:

In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others named and unnamed, a great Uprising for Black Lives has swept the nation and the world, inciting new urgency and radical possibilities for advancing abolitionist practice and uprooting institutional racism.

As one would expect, there are events planned for the week that include demonizing law enforcement and pushing for defunding police. They’re no longer framing it as simple defunding. Instead, they making it into a false dichotomy by declaring that funding police means less funding for teachers and counselors. Here’s a flyer that’s currently circulating to promote the event:

Parents need to find out if this racist indoctrination is happening in their school next week as well. If it is, the time to complain is now.