Let’s say a Republican administration decided that only a white male was qualified for the Supreme Court. Can you imagine the justified indignation? The charges of racism and sexism would echo across the land. But, the Left and Democrats can do the same thing, just switching demographics, and it’s perfectly fine with the usual suspects. It’s not that a black woman, even a hard Left black woman, shouldn’t be nominated to the high court, given the results of the last presidential election. But that the main qualification, as decided by Joe Biden acting as the Squad’s ventriloquist’s puppet, should be race and gender is the worst kind of bigotry. The underlying assumption is the same that would be applauded by the Klu Klux Klan, that color should play a defining role in a person’s suitability for any position. But such notions were dwarfed by Joe Biden’s promise to Jim Clyburn just before the 2020 Democrat primary in South Carolina. To help his faltering campaign by locking in the black vote, Biden promised Clyburn, a black Democrat congressman, a race and gender based selection to the Supreme Court. Biden won the primary and Clyburn pocketed his chit. Biden redeemed it on Thursday, at […]

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

