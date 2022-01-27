Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears pledges allegiance as she presides at the Capitol. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Jacob Bruns , HeadlineUSA) Virgina Lt. Gov. and rising Republican star Winsome Sears noted the Democrats’ hypocrisy this week, suggesting that their photo ID requirement for attendance at a posh fundraising event is stricter than their voting ID requirements, Just the News reported .
According to Sears, the Democrats’ double-standard makes a mockery out of voting, the only real type of civic participation still permitted by our illegitimate state.
She also added that the ballot, rather than vaccine passports , must be kept “sacrosanct.”
“I thought you said you were for the little people, you know?” Sears said. “So if a photo ID is required to enter your event as Democrats, then why shouldn’t you have a photo ID to come to the polls?”
Sears also brought up New York’s new policy of forcing restaurant diners to present a photo ID along with a vaccination passport to prove their elite class status, while emphasizing the need to apply this zeal for state identification to the ballot box instead.
“Listen, we must have the ballot box, the polling, be sacrosanct, we must know who’s coming to the polls,” […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker