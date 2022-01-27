Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears pledges allegiance as she presides at the Capitol. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Jacob Bruns , HeadlineUSA) Virgina Lt. Gov. and rising Republican star Winsome Sears noted the Democrats’ hypocrisy this week, suggesting that their photo ID requirement for attendance at a posh fundraising event is stricter than their voting ID requirements, Just the News reported .

According to Sears, the Democrats’ double-standard makes a mockery out of voting, the only real type of civic participation still permitted by our illegitimate state.

She also added that the ballot, rather than vaccine passports , must be kept “sacrosanct.”

“I thought you said you were for the little people, you know?” Sears said. “So if a photo ID is required to enter your event as Democrats, then why shouldn’t you have a photo ID to come to the polls?”

Sears also brought up New York’s new policy of forcing restaurant diners to present a photo ID along with a vaccination passport to prove their elite class status, while emphasizing the need to apply this zeal for state identification to the ballot box instead.

“Listen, we must have the ballot box, the polling, be sacrosanct, we must know who’s coming to the polls,” […]