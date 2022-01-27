<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the “Let’s Go Brandon” phenomenon was at its peak, several musicians came out with songs aligned with that theme. Country, rock, and rap songs were produced that tried to cash in on the trend. But one artist who reluctantly put his voice in the mix rose quickly to the top. After his song hit number 1 on iTunes, it was quickly banned by many Big Tech platforms.

Bryson Gray is no stranger to censorship. He has been called the most censored rapper in the America, which is saying a lot considering our history with the music. He is constantly under attack by those who think that just because he’s a Christian conservative, he must be some sort of “sell out.” In reality, he’s arguably the most honest artist in the field because he says what he means and means what he says. His popularity is purely organic, and his newest album drops on Friday.

I had the privilege of interviewing him and was amazed by the recommendations he made. One in particular stood out. He has called for a “parallel economy” and a new ecosystem that embraces free speech and allows Christians, conservatives, and other groups that are marginalized by the “woke” crowd in modern America to operate without fear of being canceled over their beliefs.

It’s a concept that has been embraced by Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab. We discussed what they’re doing there and why Gray is a fan of that free speech platform. They are trying to build a parallel economy that does not adhere to Big Tech’s demands, which is why you won’t find their app on any of the big app stores.

One of the biggest censorship issues today surrounds the concept of “hate speech.” It has been left intentionally nebulous so the powers-that-be and the “woke” crowd can make their own judgments on the fly based on convenience. This allows Big Tech to keep tight reins on other supposedly “free speech” platforms that have been popping up recently. By canceling “hate speech,” Apple and Google can keep apps like Gettr and Parler from embracing true, legal free speech. Gettr recently banned Nick Fuentes, who happens to be a friend of Gray’s.

As long as conservatives and Christians continue to focus their public expression efforts on companies that hate them, they will never be able to achieve the parallel economy that Gray desires. He’s not telling people to leave Twitter or Facebook. He’s just wanting them to also participate on sites like Gab. There aren’t very many, and thankfully it doesn’t take a lot of time. In the long run, their support will pay off even as Big Tech platforms continue banning Christians and conservatives.

This is one of my most enjoyable and enlightening interviews. Check out Bryson Gray’s website and support him by buying from there. He’s a capitalist. He isn’t looking for handouts.