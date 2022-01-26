When corporations help the Biden Administration move illegal immigrants around the country, flying and bussing them away from the border and into the heartland, what are they really doing?

In effect, they and the Biden Administration are assisting the drug cartels by making the journey they take migrants on worth it. Were the illegal immigrants swiftly kicked out of America, if their invasion was rebuffed and they were sent back, the trip wouldn’t be worth the thousands of hard-earned dollars they paid for it, a massive expense for those who hire the cartels to sneak them past the border.

Thus, they probably wouldn’t make the journey. Why spend thousands of dollars and then risk life and limb in the inhospitable desert just to be stopped at the border or swiftly arrested and deported from America?

But, unfortunately, that’s not what Biden and his corporate cronies are doing. Rather than deporting illegals, they’re letting them in and then shipping them around the nation.

Even the Department of Homeland Security isn’t taking the problem seriously. Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas recently bragged to CBS, saying “ We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior. For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that […]