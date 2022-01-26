When corporations help the Biden Administration move illegal immigrants around the country, flying and bussing them away from the border and into the heartland, what are they really doing?
In effect, they and the Biden Administration are assisting the drug cartels by making the journey they take migrants on worth it. Were the illegal immigrants swiftly kicked out of America, if their invasion was rebuffed and they were sent back, the trip wouldn’t be worth the thousands of hard-earned dollars they paid for it, a massive expense for those who hire the cartels to sneak them past the border.
Thus, they probably wouldn’t make the journey. Why spend thousands of dollars and then risk life and limb in the inhospitable desert just to be stopped at the border or swiftly arrested and deported from America?
But, unfortunately, that’s not what Biden and his corporate cronies are doing. Rather than deporting illegals, they’re letting them in and then shipping them around the nation.
Even the Department of Homeland Security isn’t taking the problem seriously. Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas recently bragged to CBS, saying “ We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior. For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker