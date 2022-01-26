AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File New CDC guidance on the effectiveness of masking has just changed the dynamic of the mask debate in schools. Now masking can be made optional in schools thanks to some new studies that reveal the uselessness of cloth masks compared to the N95 respirators.

The importance of this guidance is that the N95 respirator is highly effective at protecting its wearers, regardless of what people around them are doing. The old argument, “my mask protects you and your mask protects me” is obsolete — if it were ever true in the first place.

Three prominent doctors at three of the most respected university hospitals in the country have written an op-ed in the Washington Post advocating for making masks optional in schools.

The doctors were originally supportive of masking policies given what was known at the time. But that has changed. But universal masking policies in schools have not come without costs. In certain parts of the country where CDC mask guidelines were rigorously adhered to, children have not seen the faces of their teachers or classmates since early 2020. This affects learning and development, particularly for our youngest learners . Maintaining aggressive mitigation policies, including strident mask […]