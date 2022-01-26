AP Photo/Moises Castillo While it has taken a bit of a backseat to other news, unjustifiably in my opinion, the crisis at the border continues to only worsen. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing a year, with the Biden administration doing absolutely nothing to stem the tide. On Tuesday, that was illustrated after Bill Melugin released a video showing the federal government releasing illegal immigrants into the interior, where they were then put on planes bound for various cities across the country. There appears to be no real system in place to keep track of or litigate their cases. NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022 But as bad as things appear to those of us reading about this stuff from our living rooms, imagine how the Border Patrol agents actually tasked with policing the border feel. They must be incredibly frustrated that their efforts are not only being wasted […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

