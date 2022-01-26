According to NBC News, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, NBC News reported Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden a crucial opportunity to replace the liberal justice.

This won’t do much to change the makeup of the Supreme Court as Biden will replace him with someone equally or more radically progressive. But getting Breyer out of the way before Biden is removed from office in or before January 2025 has been a top priority for Democrats.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information comes available.

