Dr. Bryan Ardis told “ReFounding America” host Dr. Peter Breggin that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is using remdesivir to mass murder Americans.

“Anthony Fauci used this drug to mass murder a whole bunch of innocent Americans. Then he told you as he went on TV every night that people were dying in droves from a virus, when in fact the majority of them were being poisoned to death with remdesivir,” said Ardis during the January 19 episode of “ReFounding America” on Brighteon.TV.

“And so he needed this. They needed a whole bunch of dead people to be able to report a whole bunch of deaths so that the American society would be afraid of the virus and sign up for their ultimate agenda which was the signup and volunteer ourselves for a vaccine.” (Related: Did Fauci knowingly fast-track approval of drug with deadly COVID-like side effects?)

The CEO of ArdisLabs and host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” shared that the death of his father-in-law due to an ill-advised hospital protocol and the Fauci memo he read on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website opened his eyes to the truth behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I didn’t realize that until I watch a hospital protocol murder my father-in-law – my wife’s dad. When I witnessed that and then read this protocol put out by Anthony Fauci, I knew that he was about to create a massive amount of death, carnage,” Ardis said.

Fauci’s genocide of Americans

“I actually went into the media, hired a publicist to go out and put me in the media everywhere I could to try to warn as many people that Anthony Fauci was a liar. And he was creating genocide of Americans,” Ardis said.

“And I knew why he was doing it. I knew exactly why he chose that drug [remdesivir]. They realized between October and November [2019] in Wuhan, China – from then until May 2020 – that this bioweapon they created, the spike protein, when they unleashed it on the planet the data coming in there showed that less than one percent of people were dying.”

There’s no way the majority of population would signup for a vaccine campaign unless people were dying in huge amounts from the virus.

Ardis said Fauci chose remdesivir to be pumped into the veins of every COVID-19 patient in New York hospitals from March to April 2020, leading to the death of thousands in the state during that two-month period.

More than 27,000 New Yorkers were reported to have died from March 11 to late April 2020 – 20,900 more than the expected deaths over the period.

“And they call that a clinical trial and they were pumping remdesivir into these people and these people were dying in huge amounts. And then you could sell the American people with pandemonium and fear and anxiety that this virus is deadly when in fact they were dying primarily from remdesivir poisoning,” the doctor from Texas said.

Remdesivir causes multiple organ failure

Ardis warned that 30 percent of people treated with remdesivir are going to die from multiple organ failure, including acute kidney failure, which could lead to pulmonary edema or fluid accumulation in the lungs. He also took note of the 850,000 dead Americans and 630,000 dead Brazilians who were treated with remdesivir. (Related: COVID-19 patients should know they have the right to REFUSE treatment with remdesivir.)

“I have been exposing the deadly known toxic effects of this drug way before it was ever mandated. As that has come to light, more things become more disturbing as we go on. In October 2021, just three months ago, there’s a journal called the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal. They did their own review of remdesivir and found that remdesivir is so toxic,” Ardis said.

“It has cardiotoxic effects. It actually kills cells of the heart and can lead to cardiac arrest and complete heart block. The journal even states that the cardiotoxicity or heart toxicity of remdesivir is far worse than the chloroquine cardiotoxic effects.”

The Brighteon.TV host added that Fauci bastardized chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine by saying that it cannot be used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

“And his excuse was it was found in an international trial that COVID-19 patients, when given hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, they developed heart disease that led to death. Well this study just three months ago from the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal confirms that the cardiotoxic effects are heart damage effects of remdesivir,” Ardis said.

Fauci touted remdesivir as the drug to treat all COVID-19 cases from the beginning. Ardis pointed out that remdesivir was considered to be the only real antiviral drug in an actual research study although it was also the only one of the four experimental drugs tested with a death rate over 50 percent.

Watch the full Jan. 19 episode of “ReFounding America” below. “ReFounding America” with Dr. Peter Breggin airs every Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Follow PharmaceuticalFraud.com to learn about the dangers of using remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

