A new Israeli study involving 270 vaccinated medical workers showed that even a fourth shot, a second booster, is not very effective in stopping covid infections. According to Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, the director of the group leading the study, “Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus.”
Similar data regarding vaccine limitations is also available in the United Kingdom. A recent report from their Health Security Agency reviewed hospitalizations from December 20, 2021through January 16, 2022. In that period, only 26% of those COVID-19 patients, 18 years of age and older, were unvaccinated. In addition, among the remaining 74% of hospitalized patients, most were “triple vaccinated.”
With vaccines offering only a “partial defense” against the virus and millions of people in this country and globally are still becoming infected, what is the answer? If the virus is everywhere, swirling around in the air and inhabiting the mouths and noses of people worldwide, how can any individual be protected from its consequences?
One potential answer for people is to eat right, exercise and live a healthy lifestyle. People should make healthy decisions and take care of their bodies, enjoy the great outdoors, and get plenty of sunlight. These old-fashioned health recommendations are as applicable during this pandemic as ever.
Multiple studies have identified a connection between obesity and COVID-19. Overweight individuals are more susceptible to harmful effects of the virus and the lingering impact of the symptoms known as “long COVID.”
In the view of Dr. Philipp Scherer of the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center, “the virus can infect fat cells directly.” He also noted that “Whatever happens in fat doesn’t stay in fat. It affects the neighboring tissues as well.”
Armed with this evidence, it would seem logical for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, to focus on limiting the impact of COVID-19 by advocating healthy lifestyles for Americans.
Instead, in a recent interview on ABC’s This Week, program, Fauci discussed his openness to a possible fourth vaccine shot, but only after the impact of the third shot is fully evaluated. Fauci hoped that Americans would eventually learn to “live with” the virus. He stressed that a “low level” of the virus could be achieved with “vaccine testing, masks, therapy.”
The answer from Fauci, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, is always the same, a continuation of the focus on masks and vaccines, supporting mandates for all Americans, even for young children. If those policies worked, after two years of the pandemic, Americans would be rid of this dreaded virus. In contrast, it is still dominating our lives and leading to the greatest governmental assault on our freedoms in American history.
Fortunately, some liberals like comedian Bill Maher are now coming to the realization that our policies have not worked. In the season opener of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian noted that “I feel like Covid is still the dominant issue of our lives right now and it should not be anymore.”
Maher said that the major threat remains to the incredibly old and those with comorbidities, but not to people who are “in good health.” Unfortunately, the virus alarmists never seem to mention the benefits of a healthy lifestyle or the effectiveness of natural immunity. Recently, there has been some mention of beneficial therapeutic treatments, but not the level of discussion needed.
For Biden administration officials, it has become an obsession to focus on vaccines and push for mandates. This stance has been adopted in many “blue” cities and states nationwide. Rather than fixate entirely on vaccines, which are only partially effective, there should be dire warnings about the dangers of obesity and the connection to the virus.
Overeating will place tremendous pressure on the heart, lungs, and many other organs in the body. An unhealthy lifestyle cannot be fixed with multiple vaccines or triple masking. Even if those measures did offer the level of protection promised by Fauci and others, it will not negate the dangers and medical risks of living an unhealthy lifestyle.
Today, “blue” cities are patrolled by self-appointed members of the mask and vaccine police who often engage in deranged rants against people not living up to 100% compliance with their view of the proper virus mitigation standards. We have seen countless online videos of incidents on airplanes, restaurants, and in other public settings of these individuals berating and insulting their fellow Americans.
What are their crimes? It is not donning a cloth mask, which even the CDC admitted, offers limited protection or not being fully vaccinated.
This is especially infuriating because many of these COVID-19 cops exhibit a disregard for healthy lifestyle choices while screaming at others for not wearing a mask or being vaccinated. These are the people who will contract heart disease and diabetes due to their eating habits and lack of exercise and their medical bills will be paid by the very people on the receiving end of their abusive treatment.
There should be a law that a person who lives an unhealthy lifestyle cannot make rules regarding other people’s health choices. It is only logical. For example, if someone refuses to mow the lawn in front of their house, they should not be allowed to complain about a neighbor’s tall grass. It is just not fair.
People who voluntarily live an unhealthy lifestyle will not lower their blood pressure or unclog their arteries by wearing a mask or taking multiple vaccine shots. Although it is probably too much to ask, they should stop deluding themselves into thinking that they will be “safe” and healthy by following the latest dictates issued by Dr. Fauci.
In our country, people should have freedom to make their own decisions, such as whether to eat unhealthy food, wear a mask or take a vaccine booster, which does not offer protection from contracting the virus.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker