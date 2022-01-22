The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,053,830 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 14, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

The data included a total of 22,193 reports of deaths — an increase of 448 over the previous week — and 174,864 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 4,418 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 732,883 adverse events, including 10,162 deaths and 66,059 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 14, 2022.

Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

Of the 10,162 U.S. deaths reported as of Jan. 14, 19% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 24% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 61% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 525.2 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Jan. 14, including 307 million doses of Pfizer, 200 million doses of Moderna and 18 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed. Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

The most recent death involves a 7-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1975356) from Minnesota who died 11 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine when she was found unresponsive by her mother. An autopsy is pending.

14 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

22 reports of blood clotting disorders.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:

40% rise nationwide in excess deaths among 18- to 49-year-olds, CDC Data Show

Death certificate data from the CDC show excess deaths increased by more than 40% among Americans 18 to 49 years old during a 12-month period ending in October 2021, compared to the same time period in 2018-2019 before the pandemic. COVID caused only about 42% of those deaths.

Death certificate data from CDC show excess deaths increased by more than 40% among Americans 18 to 49 years old during a 12-month period ending in October of 2021, and that COVID caused only about 42% of those deaths.https://t.co/0tX147U6Qs — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 20, 2022

Excess deaths are defined as the difference between the observed number of deaths during a specific time frame and the expected number of deaths during that same period.

State-level data for the same 12-month period also show increases. For example, in Nevada, excess deaths were as high as 65%, with COVID accounting for only 36%. The District of Columbia saw an increase of 72% — with COVID not being a factor in any of the deaths.

Increases in excess deaths were most noticeable in the Midwest and western and southern states, while states seeing the lowest increases were primarily from the Northeast.

Swiss Olympic sprinter gets pericarditis after Pfizer’s COVID booster

In a Jan. 17 social media post, swiss Olympic sprinter Sarah Atcho said she is experiencing pericarditis after receiving a Pfizer booster shot.

On Dec. 22, Atcho received a booster because she “didn’t want to struggle with this when the season started” and was told it was safer to get Pfizer — even though she had Moderna the first time — to avoid cardiac side effects.

On Dec. 27, Atcho said she started experiencing tightness in her chest and felt dizzy while walking. A cardiologist diagnosed Atcho with pericarditis — inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart.

Atcho is not allowed to get her heart rate up for several weeks to allow her heart to rest and heal from the inflammation. Said she is upset nobody talks about the “heavy side-effects” young and healthy people are experiencing after receiving COVID vaccines.

Experts call on UK regulators to reassess COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds

In a letter to the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation, more than 30 politicians, doctors and medical experts in immunology asked UK regulators to overhaul the country’s COVID vaccine rollout for 12- to 15-year-olds based on new data showing a high risk of myocarditis in that age group.

The experts said data proved “for males under 40, risk of myocarditis was up to 14 times higher after vaccination than after infection” and the risk of myocarditis in young men and boys increased “significantly after a second dose of the vaccine.

They also argued vaccines are less effective “at stemming the transmission of Omicron compared to Delta” and therefore there may be few advantages to exposing young people to the potential increased risks and long-term harm.

Prior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta wave

People with a history of previous COVID infection were better protected against infection and related hospitalization during periods of predominantly Alpha and Delta variant transmission, suggesting natural immunity was more protective against the variants than vaccines, according to the CDC.

New data released Wednesday by the CDC showed people who survived a previous infection had lower rates of COVID than people who were vaccinated alone. Hospitalization rates were also lower among people who had recovered from COVID than among those who had been vaccinated.

For the study, health officials in California and New York gathered data from May through November 2021, which included the period when the Delta variant was dominant. The agency said there were limitations to the study and results were not applicable to the new Omicron variant.

However, the agency concluded vaccination “remains the safest and primary strategy to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, associated complications and onward transmission,” due to the risks associated with COVID infection.

The agency did not compare the risks of infection in those with and without underlying medical conditions and did not analyze the risks associated with vaccinating those with a history of previous COVID infection.

Major businesses, attorneys general, respond to Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last week striking down the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses has left many companies scrambling to decide whether they should abandon the mandate or force their employees to be vaccinated anyway while the case plays out in the lower courts.

As The Defender reported today, Starbucks was the first major business to announce it would not enforce its COVID vaccine mandate against employees in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, while Carhartt CEO Mark Valade announced in an email to staff the company’s vaccine mandate for its 3,000 U.S. employees would remain in place.

Both decisions sparked backlash on social media with calls to boycott both companies.

Meanwhile, a coalition of attorneys general from 27 states is calling on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to rescind its Emergency Temporary Standard for private businesses with more than 100 employees because it lacks the authority to issue a broad vaccine mandate.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

© 2022 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.