It’s hard to stop an 18-wheeler barreling down the highway. When thousands of them stretch for miles (or as they say in Canada, “kilometers”) with the goal of shutting down Ottawa, there’s nothing that can stop them.
The “Freedom Convoy” is protesting medical tyranny that is forcing truck drivers to get jabbed if they want to cross the U.S. border. For many truckers, cross-border hauling is their bread and butter, meaning the careers many of them have spent decades building are in jeopardy over a worthless, dangerous experimental injection for a disease that has a tremendous recovery rate. They aren’t happy, and they’re on their way to let Ottawa know about it.
They are also close to their goal of $2,000,000, the amount they set to cover expenses for the journey. According to their GoFundMe page:
To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet.
We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.
We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.
It’s a small price to pay for our freedoms. We thank you all for your Donations and know that you are helping reshape this once beautiful country back to the way it was.
In order for your generous donations to flow smoothly, the good people at Go Fund Me will be sending donations directly to our bulk fuel supplier and are working out the details now which means your hard earned money is going to straight to who it was meant for and need not flow through anyone else. Any left over donations will be donated to a credible Veterans organization which will be chosen by the donors.
But this isn’t just about jobs. Truckers are the heart and soul of the supply chain. Without them bringing food and goods from point A to point B, the supply chain stops. This pressure campaign by the U.S., Canadian, and Mexican governments, which went into effect today, has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with control. The Freedom Convoy hopes to educate government officials as well as the citizens about the importance of embracing medical freedom in the fight against tyranny.
According to Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse, it’s starting to have an impact already:
Effective today, all U.S. and Canadian cross-border truckers must show their vaccination passport in order to deliver their loads. Approximately 15% of Canadian truckers and approximately 50% of U.S. truckers are not vaccinated. The logistics and distribution of food supplies into and out of Canada are collapsing.
Pay attention to the scale of impact in this example. It will only take a few days for this to go from a problem to a full-blown crisis of epic proportions.
CALGARY – “For the product to be right there and not being able to touch it, we’ve never seen it before in the 12 years that we’ve been open,” he said. “The U.S. is full of product, and we just can’t get it up here.”
The produce warehouse in Northeast Calgary routinely received two or three trucks a day to restock their shelves. Now, when they are attempting to import 80 to 90 per cent of their stock from the U.S., they are lucky to get one truck every two or three days.
[…] This has led to shortages in staples their customers have been accustomed to relying on them for like grapes, strawberries and citrus. When they can get some of those items, the price has gone up exponentially. Grapes that used to be 99 cents a pound are now running $4.99 a pound.
With the trucks Freestone can secure, they are focusing on vegetable deliveries, and the cost of those trucks has also skyrocketed. The average truck out of California pre-pandemic cost Freestone $6,000 to 7,000, now it’s costing them $9,000 to 11,000.
[…] Nash said the backlog is already starting to accumulate at the border, estimating about 100 loads a day, noting the Coutts crossing handles about 800 loads a day. (read more)
As restrictions and mandates continue to spread in the United States, it’s important to learn lessons from our brothers and sisters in Canada, Europe, and Australia where massive protests are engaging the initiators of medical tyranny.
