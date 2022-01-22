COVID-19 and its variations undoubtedly are a dangerous threat to the health of a nation’s population, and hundreds of thousands have died of it in America since it apparently came out of a Chinese research lab two years ago.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

But also significant are the nearly 600,000 “incidents” that have been reported to the nation’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, identified in a report from Western Journal.

Those include skin problems, neuropathy and numbness, headaches, heart problems, respiratory ailments, blood clots and memory problems, among many more, including death. And they’ve come after someone has gotten a COVID-19 shot.

Now there’s a plan in the state of Arizona that, while it may not prevent any of those complications, will make it clear that employers who mandate the shots for their workers are liable for the results.

Republicans in the Arizona legislature explained that in response to the many corporations requiring their workers to get the experimental shots, Sen. Wendy Rogers has proposed a plan to hold employers responsible for “any health complications associated with any required medical products or procedures.”

The proposal, SB 1254, “would protect employees who suffer any adverse reactions, injury, disability, loss of wages, pain and suffering or medical expenses correlating to the employer mandate. Furthermore, if any injuries arise within 120 days after receiving an employee mandated medical product or procedure, it would be presumed that the product or procedure is the cause,” the Republicans announced.

A range of damages would be allowed through the courts, including those allowed for death.

“Injecting something into your body is a very personal choice,” said Rogers. “We continue to hear personal testimony from people who’ve received the vaccine and are now experiencing negative effects. These COVID-19 vaccines are so new, nobody really knows what the fallout is going to be on each person’s individual health. Employers should be ready to face the consequences of any health problems associated with any forced medical procedures or products required of these hardworking men and women to maintain their employment.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Majority Whip Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Sen. David Gowan and Sen. Kelly Townsend, all Republicans.

Western Journal reported that the adverse events pose a serious dilemma.

“There’s a reason we refer to doctors as ‘practicing’ medicine. Because it’s not just about science. It’s also about the personal skill and knowledge of specific medical professionals, about variations in technical applications and about some dimensions that can only be described as an art,” the report said.

It reported the nearly 600,000 adverse events and pointed out nearly 8,200 people have died following getting vaccinated.

And it explained those reports are coming in from around the world, too.

It explained just the tip of the issue, “There were 5,273 reports of facial paralysis, including a Hong Kong report of higher risk of Bell’s Palsy correlated with CoronoVac (Sinovac Biotech) shots, a vaccine not used in the U.S. There have been 696 reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome paralysis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against the syndrome being connected to the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen shot.”

The Centers for Disease Control has claimed that the benefits of the COVID shots outweigh the risks.

Photo by Ali Raza form PxHere.

